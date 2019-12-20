Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 246 ($3.24) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 194 ($2.55). Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 272 ($3.58) to GBX 268 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221 ($2.91).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

LON:CNE opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.04.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.