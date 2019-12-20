Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $34,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $33,105.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $31,740.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

