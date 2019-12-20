Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $94,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

