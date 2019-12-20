Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €52.60 ($61.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cancom has a 1-year low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 1-year high of €56.60 ($65.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

