Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.43

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$106.43 and last traded at C$106.42, with a volume of 31961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$105.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.23.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

