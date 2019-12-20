CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.82

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 64540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 391.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 92,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,788,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

