Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Trading Up 21.7%

Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) were up 21.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 112,710 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 30,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cequence Energy Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

