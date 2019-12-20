Christopher Collier Sells 23,862 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $114,069,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 288,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 192,152 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flex by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

