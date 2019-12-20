Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion.Cintas also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.65-8.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $277.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.