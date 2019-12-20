Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) CEO Purchases $199,400.00 in Stock

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) CEO David Bistricer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,652,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Bistricer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, David Bistricer purchased 11,200 shares of Clipper Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $110,656.00.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Clipper Realty Inc has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.44%.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

