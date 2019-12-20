CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Up 3.2%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.47, 112,533 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,097,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.