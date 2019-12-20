Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 8.3%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 217,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

