Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.07-2.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.07-2.17 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

