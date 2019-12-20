CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Trading Up 1.1%

CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

About CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

There is no company description available for Conwest Partnership Part Units LP.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.