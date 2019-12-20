Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells $587,980.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $293.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.35 and its 200 day moving average is $284.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.61.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

