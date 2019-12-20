CrypticCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $506,183.00 and $6,672.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

