Cube (AUTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $167,403.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $167,403.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cube has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, CPDAX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.