CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO Buys $23,800.00 in Stock

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO James F. Oneil bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00.

NASDAQ CUI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CUI Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in CUI Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CUI Global by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

