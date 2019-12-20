DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 228.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

