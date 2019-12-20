DAPS Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Token (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, DAPS Token has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. DAPS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $32,406.00 worth of DAPS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DAPS Token

DAPS Token’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Token’s official website is dapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Token is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The Reddit community for DAPS Token is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Token’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin.

Buying and Selling DAPS Token

DAPS Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

