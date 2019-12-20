Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

DRI opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.61. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.99.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.