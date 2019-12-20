David J. Corrsin Sells 14,167 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMRC opened at $16.64 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $798.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameresco by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

