DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI GER (DBGR) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on December 24th

DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI GER (BMV:DBGR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0096 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI GER has a 52-week low of $465.00 and a 52-week high of $567.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91.

