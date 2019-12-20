Derek Andersen Sells 35,235 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $532,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,336,019 shares in the company, valued at $20,187,247.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $190,153.26.

On Monday, November 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $120,211.29.

SNAP stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Aegis started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

