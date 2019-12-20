Deutsche Bank Lowers Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to Hold

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.42) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 950 ($12.50). Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAND. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 836.42 ($11.00).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 957.20 ($12.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 934.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 859.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.