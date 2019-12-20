Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,178.50 ($41.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,117.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,292.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

