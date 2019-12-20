Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires A$183,000.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Ian Welch purchased 30,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.10 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,000.00 ($129,787.23).

Shares of ASX:DDR opened at A$6.60 ($4.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.40. Dicker Data Ltd has a 52-week low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29.

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.68%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

