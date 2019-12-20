Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.95, 109 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

