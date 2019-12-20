Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Docusign reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Docusign and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

DOCU stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.46. Docusign has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $76.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $135,400.00. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 238,078 shares in the company, valued at $17,855,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,513. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,644,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 231.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

