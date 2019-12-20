Douglas M. Schosser Sells 8,481 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.