Douglas Worman Sells 5,000 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Stock

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Worman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of Cna Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $89,335.68.

NYSE CNA opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 1,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cna Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cna Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

