Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 60.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,037,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

