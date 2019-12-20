Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of EGBN opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

