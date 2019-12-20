Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 260,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBMT stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

