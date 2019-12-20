Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

EGRX stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $470,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,284. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,384,000 after buying an additional 254,689 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 404,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

