Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 2.9%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.38, 197,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 193,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 53,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $130,494.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,494.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

