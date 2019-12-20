Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $956,546.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

