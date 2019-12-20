Edward G. Atsinger III Acquires 9,635 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $13,585.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,998.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,798.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SALM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

