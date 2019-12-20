Edward G. Atsinger III Acquires 9,635 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,970.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,586.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,798.65.

SALM stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is 288.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

