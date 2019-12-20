Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gilford Securities began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $324.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,408 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $10,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 300,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

