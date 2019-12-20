Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $31,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $30,800.00.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 17,886,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 592.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507,732 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 943.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.