Ellen L. S. Koplow Sells 17,241 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMTD stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,086,000 after buying an additional 1,140,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after buying an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

