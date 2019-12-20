Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 214,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 720,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.