Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $7.01 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

