Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

EPA ENGI opened at €14.67 ($17.06) on Friday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.99.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

