Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 1556024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Epizyme by 33.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,321 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 17.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

