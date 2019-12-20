Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 56.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

