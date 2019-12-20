Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 112,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 54,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $17.73 million and a P/E ratio of -19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

In other Eskay Mining news, Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam sold 716,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,407,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$306,668.52.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

