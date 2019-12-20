Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Issues Earnings Results

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON EVG opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. Evgen Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.16.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

