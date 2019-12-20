Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.94

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 197437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,447 shares of company stock worth $7,224,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $355,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

